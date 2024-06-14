AWS lines up $230 mn for AI startups

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) announced a $230 million commitment to generative AI startups, and the expansion of the global Generative AI Accelerator, which is aimed at helping 80 founders and innovators (including 20 from Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)) to turbocharge their growth with both technical and business programming tailored to startups in this space.



Applications for the AWS Generative AI Accelerator are now open and will be accepted until July 19.

Over the course of the 10-week global programme, which will kick off on October 1, founders of selected generative AI startups will have access to sessions focused on developing skills related to machine learning, stack optimisation, and go-to-market strategies.