Live
- Ways fathers can encourage open conversations with their Daughters on menstrual health
- Nifty hits fresh record high amid Union Budget optimism
- T20 World Cup: Expect competitive scores to be posted in Super Eights, says Kagiso Rabada
- Arunachal Assembly session: Newly elected MLAs take oath
- East Bengal sign ISL Golden Boot winner Dimitrios Diamantakos on 2-year deal
- Adani Ports strengthens ESG leadership, gains global recognition for climate initiatives
- Palla Srinivasa Rao Appointed as President of AP TDP
- Moscow reports major Ukrainian drone attack on border regions
- PM Modi holds talks with French President Macron as India-France ties get stronger
- ZP Chairperson Saritha participates in Badi Bata at kottapalli
Just In
AWS lines up $230 mn for AI startups
Highlights
Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) announced a $230 million commitment to generative AI startups, and the expansion of the global Generative...
Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) announced a $230 million commitment to generative AI startups, and the expansion of the global Generative AI Accelerator, which is aimed at helping 80 founders and innovators (including 20 from Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ)) to turbocharge their growth with both technical and business programming tailored to startups in this space.
Applications for the AWS Generative AI Accelerator are now open and will be accepted until July 19.
Over the course of the 10-week global programme, which will kick off on October 1, founders of selected generative AI startups will have access to sessions focused on developing skills related to machine learning, stack optimisation, and go-to-market strategies.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS