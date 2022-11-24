Azad Engineering delivers 1st consignment to Boeing

Hyderabad: Azad Engineering, a city-based manufacturer of highly engineered complex precision parts for aerospace original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), has delivered the first consignment of National Aerospace Standard (NAS) parts to global aircraft manufacturer Boeing. The consignment is a part of the contract secured by the company in September 2021.

The consignment carried critical and unique aerospace components required for multiple Boeing aircraft. The strong partnership is a result of Azad's continuous enhancement of manufacturing capabilities. The company has achieved a near-flawless production system by investing heavily in today's cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art infrastructure. Rakesh Chopdar, Founder & MD, Azad Engineering, said: "The breakthrough is the result of fastidious planning, rigorous production and smart supply-chain management. I appreciate and thank the sincere efforts put in by everyone involved. We have time and again reiterated the trust of our partners by flawless delivery achieved through a constant emphasis on a culture of quality and industrial safety." Azad has built phenomenal expertise and established a center of excellence in manufacturing turbine blades and has positioned itself as a technology-driven, innovative company with a manufacturing facility which meets quality standards for global OEMs.