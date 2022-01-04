B2B tech-platform Geniemode raises $7 Million in Series A funding from Info Edge Ventures

Geniemode, a global business-to-business (B2B) cross-border e-commerce company, has raised $7 million in Series A funding led by Info Edge Ventures. The fundraising comes within four months of its $2.25 million seed round.

The raised funds will be used to scale the company's tech platform, expand geographically, increase its design capability, and expand buyers and vendors base on the platform.

The company is among the fastest-growing B2B e-commerce startups with strong demand for its products from buyers in the US, LatAm, UK, EU and Australia. The buyers range from small independent retailers to large retail chains in these countries. To cater to this demand, the company is working with more than a hundred suppliers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Talking about the new investment, Amit Sharma, CEO & Co-Founder, Geniemode says, "We are very excited to have Info Edge Ventures double down on their conviction in us in quick succession. We'll utilize the fresh capital to bolster tech & product development, accelerate expansion in existing markets & enter new markets."

Adding on, Tanuj Gangwani, CFO & Co-Founder, Geniemode says, "We are focused on becoming the top platform of choice for all international buyers across home, furniture, fashion & accessories and other design-led categories. Our goal is to offer a wide range of products, higher flexibility on MOQs, better pricing coupled with a tech solution to make the entire process of sourcing smooth & hassle-free. We now have a presence in US & UK to strengthen our reach amongst international customers. We believe that the tailwinds are on our side and these fresh funds will help us execute our vision more rapidly. We are on track to hit $100mn in annualized topline in the next twelve months."

Kitty Agarwal, Partner at Info Edge Ventures, commented, "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with the Geniemode team as they emerge as the platform of choice for global buyers in furniture, home, fashion and allied categories. They have been executing par excellence with amazing capital efficiency and built a very high-quality leadership team. Cross border e-commerce is a very large market with significant tailwinds and Geniemode is rapidly capturing market share to take design-led manufacturing from the Indian subcontinent to the world."

Geniemode is a B2B cross-border tech platform enabling global buyers to source reliably from suppliers across India & SEA. The company was founded by two seasoned professionals who have spent the last two decades at e-commerce companies like Limeroad, Fabfurnish and FashionandYou. Within less than a year of launch, Geniemode has seen impressive adoption from global buyers across the US, UK, Europe and Australia and has onboarded over 100+ SMEs & large suppliers from the Indian Subcontinent.

Info Edge Ventures is an early-stage venture capital fund backed by Info Edge and Temasek. The firm invests as the first or second institutional cheque in Seed to Series A technology companies across consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and fintech, with significant capital reserved for follow-ons. They are long-term patient capital with a holding period of more than a decade.

The team has previously deployed over $300mn across 25+ early-stage startups, where they are the first investors and continuing large shareholders of market-leading companies like Zomato (NSE: ZOMATO) and Policybazaar (NSE: POLICYBZR). They have invested in startups across social commerce, b2c and b2b e-commerce, fin-tech, ed-tech, health-tech, logistics-tech, gaming, digital media and SaaS.