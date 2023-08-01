  • Menu
Bajaj Auto - Monthly Volume Performance - Jul-23

Highlights

BAJAJ AUTO — MONTHLY VOLUME PERFORMANCE - JUL-23 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Volumes below street expectation of close to 350k units vs reported volume of 320k.

Domestic 2W contracted YoY by -13.6% to 1,41,990 units, and MoM by -14.6%

Exports 2W contracted YoY by -15.8% to 1,26,850 units, grew MoM by 5.7%

Total 2W contracted YoY by -14.7% to 2,68,840 units, and MoM by -6.1%

Domestic 3W grew YoY by 100.7% to 37,273 units, and MoM by 10.6%

Exports 3W contracted YoY by -35.2% to 13,634 units, was flattish MoM by -0.1%

Total 3W grew YoY by 28.5% to 50,907 units, and MoM by 7.6%

Total Domestic was flattish YoY by -2% to 1,79,263 units, contracted MoM by -10.4%

Total Exports contracted YoY by -18.2% to 1,40,484 units, grew MoM by 5.1%

Total Bajaj Auto volumes contracted YoY by -9.8% to 3,19,747 units, and MoM by -4.2%

News

Company

Entertainment

