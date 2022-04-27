Bajaj Auto Q4FY22 Results: Consolidated Profit fell 1.61% YoY to Rs 1,526.16 crore 

Bajaj Auto today reported a 1.61% year-on-year (YoY) decline in the consolidated net profit at Rs 1,526.16 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Pune-based two-wheeler maker posted a consolidated profit of Rs 1,551.28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operation declined 7.22% YoY to Rs 7,974.84 crore in the period under consideration against Rs 8,596.10 crore posted last year. Its EBITDA declined 10.55% to Rs 1,360.68 crore in Q4FY22 against Rs 1,531.88 crore posted last year. The operating margin stood at 17.06% in the reported quarter against 17.70% posted in the March 2021 quarter.

Besides, the Board of Directors of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 140 per share and the total payout towards the dividend would amount to Rs 4,051 crore. It has fixed Friday, July 1, 2022, as the Record Date for the dividend.

As on March 31, 2022, surplus cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 19,090 crore as against Rs 17,689 crore as on March 31, 2021, after a dividend payout of Rs 4,051 crore.

The company in a statement said, "The Company continues to face severe supply chain challenges, especially in Q4FY22, impacting sales of motorcycles and commercial vehicles. On a full-year basis, the share for motorcycles sold in the domestic market marginally improved to 18.2%.

The Compensation Committee of the Board has granted 4,47,692 stock options convertible into 4,47,692 equity shares of Rs 10 each to the eligible employees of the Company under the BAL-ESOS 2019 at an exercise price of Rs. 3,892.10 (being the closing market price as on April 26, 2022) per option.