Bajaj Chetak electric scooter now in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bajaj Auto, a leading multinational two-wheeler manufacturer, has opened bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Hyderabad.



The scooter is equipped with rich features starting with a battery that is fully chargeable in 5 hours and has quick charge feature, with which it can reach 25 per cent in 60 mins. Runs 90 km on a single change in Economy mode.

It boasts three driving modes (including a reverse mode) that offers the rider the choice to navigate traffic with ease. The beautifully streamlined design, boasting precision engineering, and carvings in steel, with flush-fitted panels for a harmonious visual aesthetics.

Other leading features include an IP67 water-resistance rating and a beltless solid gear drive. LED headlamps with integrated horseshoe shaped DRLs and sequential LED blinkers helps in riding during all conditions.