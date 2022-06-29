Bank Holidays in July 2022: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days

Bank holidays are planned by the Reserve Bank of India and differ with each state. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



In July 2022, all thebankswill remain closed for eight days, i.e.theholidaylist includes five Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays; there are two festivals Bakrid and Bonalu. Only gazettedholidaysare observed bybanks all across the country.

July 2022

• July 3 – Sunday

• July 9 – Saturday – Second Saturday

• July 10 – Sunday/ Bakrid or Eid al Adha

• July 17 – Sunday

• July 23 – Saturday – Fourth Saturday

• July 24 – Sunday

• July 25 – Bonalu

• July 31 – Sunday

*Thisholidaylist is subject to change



Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list–Holiday under the Negotiable InstrumentsAct, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time GrossSettlementHoliday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays as well.