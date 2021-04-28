Bank Holidays in May 2021; Banks to remain closed for 11 days

Bank Holidays in May 2021: All the banks will remain closed for eleven days in May 2021, i.e. the holiday list includes; May Day, five Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, Eid-Ul-Fitr and Buddha Pournima.

Different states will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.



Bank Holidays in May 2021





May 1 – Saturday- May Day



May 2 – Sunday

May 8 – Second Saturday

May 9 – Sunday

May 13 – Thursday - Eid-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

May 14 – Friday- Eid-Ul-Fitr/ Akshaya Tritiya/ Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/ Basava Jayanti

May 16 – Sunday

May 22 – Fourth Saturday

May 23 – Sunday

May 26 – Buddha Pournima

May 30 – Sunday

* The above holiday list is subject to change. Eid-Ul-Fitr may either fall on May 13 or 14 based on the moon sighting.

Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.



When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.