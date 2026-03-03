Ram Charan’s ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’ sets the tone for Peddi with grand visual spectacle

Hyderabad: The makers of Peddi have unveiled ‘Rai Rai Raa Raa’, the powerful introductory song featuring actor Ram Charan, offering fans a glimpse of the scale and energy that director Buchi Babu Sana’s rural action drama promises to deliver.

The high-octane track has been composed by Academy Award-winning music maestro A. R. Rahman, who has crafted a pulsating dance number brimming with infectious rhythm and mass appeal. In a notable highlight, Rahman has also lent his own vocals to the song, adding a distinctive texture and elevating the number into an electrifying introduction for the film’s leading man.

Ram Charan commands the screen with his trademark blend of intensity and grace, transforming the track into a striking visual spectacle. His fluid movements, commanding footwork and charismatic screen presence lend the song a celebratory grandeur, firmly establishing it as a potential chart-topper. Choreographer Jani Master has been credited with designing dynamic dance sequences that amplify the star’s on-screen persona.

Lyricist Anantha Sriram infuses the song with strong mass appeal, penning lines that reflect the attitude and aura of Ram Charan’s character. The visual richness of the number has been shaped by production designer Avinash Kolla, while cinematographer R. Rathnavelu enhances the vibrancy and scale of the sequence through expansive and energetic framing. His cinematography captures the dynamism of the choreography, making the song a grand cinematic experience.

Together, these creative forces have delivered a star-studded introduction that underscores the scale and ambition of the project.

Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the banner of Vriddhi Cinemas and is presented by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 30 this year.

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, alongside prominent roles played by Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyendu Sharma and Boman Irani. Ram Charan is set to appear in what has been described as a first-of-its-kind role, with editing handled by National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli.