Benchmark indices rebound after 2-day fall

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded on Thursday after two days of decline, mirroring a rally in global markets as a US court blocked President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 320.70 points or 0.39 per cent to settle at 81,633.02 in a volatile session amid monthly expiry in derivative contracts. During the day, it jumped 504.57 points or 0.62 per cent to 81,816.89. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 81.15 points or 0.33 per cent to 24,833.60.

The index swung sharply in both directions on the monthly expiry day before ending with gains. Metal, realty, pharma and IT sector indices were major gainers. Among Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank climbed 2.41 per cent a day after markets regulator Sebi barred its former CEO, SumantKathpalia, and four other senior officials from accessing the securities markets in connection with an alleged insider trading in the bank’s shares.

Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Eternal, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank were also among the gainers. Bajaj Finance, ITC, Bajaj Finserv and Asian Paints were among the laggards. Investors rejoiced a US federal court’s decision to block President Donald Trump’s sweeping reciprocal tariffs on imports.

“Global sentiment improved after a US court struck down Trump’s reciprocal tax policy. However, the domestic market remained mostly rangebound during the day due to rising oil prices and higher US 10-year bond yields. Some recovery was seen toward the end of the session, driven by F&O expiry-led covering. “Export-focused sectors like IT and Pharma performed well, supported by hopes of easing trade tensions,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

The BSE midcap gauge climbed 0.48 per cent and smallcap index went up by 0.39 per cent. Among sectoral indices, realty jumped the most 1.21 per cent, followed by metal (0.89 per cent), BSE Focused IT (0.79 per cent), services (0.69 per cent), teck (0.65 per cent), consumer discretionary (0.55 per cent) and commodities (0.53 per cent). FMCG emerged as the only laggard.

As many as 2,022 stocks advanced while 1,954 declined and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.

“While markets witnessed sideways movement in the first half, key indices rebounded on selective buying amid short covering on the monthly derivatives expiry day,” Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said. “Strong Asian and European cues also aided sentiment, even as investors await the release of the minutes of the US FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting,” Tapse said.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 4,662.92 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Also, the Reserve Bank said that the country is poised to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world even in FY26. India’s industrial production growth slowed to 2.7 per cent in April 2025 due to poor performance of manufacturing, mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE barometer declined 239.31 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,312.32 on Wednesday. The Nifty dropped 73.75 points or 0.30 per cent to 24,752.45.