Bentley Systems’ Innovation Day—Hyderabad Spotlights the Power of Digital Twins to Advance India’s Infrastructure

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, successfully concluded its Innovation Day—Hyderabad on July 17, 2025. The full-day event brought together senior leaders from government agencies, engineering firms, and infrastructure consultancies to explore how digital twins and open, integrated digital delivery are transforming the way India designs, builds, and manages infrastructure.

The event focused on Bentley’s industry-leading capabilities in transportation and water infrastructure, showcasing how digital twin technology is enabling real-time decision-making, operational resilience, and long-term sustainability. The diverse agenda reflected Bentley’s commitment to helping infrastructure stakeholders accelerate their digital maturity through automation, AI integration, geospatial intelligence, and collaborative digital workflows.

Over the past year, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have made notable progress in infrastructure development across transportation, urban planning, industrial growth, and energy sectors. Andhra Pradesh has focused on enhancing regional connectivity through new railways, ports, highways, and airport projects, while also advancing metro systems and industrial parks to support economic expansion. In Telangana, infrastructure efforts have centered on road development, and urban modernization. Major upgrades in Hyderabad’s transport network, including metro expansion and new flyovers, have complemented the state’s push for the creation of new industrial zones.

Enabling India’s Infrastructure Vision Through Digital Leadership

Bentley Innovation Day—Hyderabad reinforced the company’s strategic role in India’s digital infrastructure evolution. Through live demonstrations, local case studies, and interactive knowledge-sharing, attendees saw firsthand how Bentley is enabling:

· Real-time visibility across infrastructure assets

· Cost-effective operations and predictive maintenance

· Scalable solutions for government missions and private sector innovation

As India pushes forward under national programs like Gati Shakti, Smart Cities, and Jal Jeevan Mission, Bentley is equipping engineers, planners, and public agencies with the digital tools and insights needed to deliver projects that are sustainable, resilient, and future-ready.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are actively pursuing integrated, multi-sector development to strengthen connectivity, attract investment, and drive long-term regional growth—contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. Aligned with this vision, Bentley Systems is committed to supporting resilient infrastructure and enabling inclusive, sustainable development across the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region.

Event Highlights and Key Sessions

The day began with a welcome address by Kamalakannan Thiruvadi, Regional Executive – South Asia, Bentley Systems, that set the tone for industry transformation by highlighting Bentley’s longstanding partnership with India’s infrastructure ecosystem:

“Innovation Day is not just an event—it’s a platform to bring together leaders shaping the future of infrastructure. As India scales its ambition in digital delivery, Bentley is proud to support this journey through technologies that make infrastructure more intelligent, interconnected, and resilient.”

Abhishek Sinha, Solution Architect at Bentley, delivered the keynote, illustrating how Bentley addresses modern infrastructure challenges from design to operations. He highlighted cutting-edge capabilities including:

· Subsurface modeling and structural engineering

· Stormwater and wastewater network management

· 4D/5D construction visualization

· Next-generation solutions including AI, 3D Geospatial, Python integration, IoT, and Digital Twin applications

User Success Stories: Digital Twins in Action

In a session led by Amit Shrivastava, Senior Director, Solution Engineering, attendees heard firsthand how Indian organizations are leveraging Bentley’s digital twin technology:

· NHAI’s live digital twin platform for highway project management

· Orange City Water’s integration of SCADA and GIS to optimize Nagpur’s water system

Bentley Technology in Action

· Geospatial Intelligence and Infrastructure Delivery: Bentley team members demonstrated how the company’s geospatially-enabled digital twins—powered by the iTwin Platform—enable smarter, faster decisions across the infrastructure lifecycle.

· Integrated Workflows for Linear Infrastructure Projects:This session featured Bentley’s Open applications and digital collaboration platforms, with insights from Prithviraj Singh of Arth Design Build. It also included a spotlight on workflow automation from Jacobs’ engineering leads, Pradeep Devarabhotla and Sowmen Pradhan, focused on highways and rail.

· Empowering Resilient Water Infrastructure: Biswajit Saha of GKW Consult GmbH explored how Bentley’s OpenFlows drives performance in water networks—aligned with India’s Smart Cities Mission and sustainable utility management.

· Next-Gen Structural and Geotechnical Solutions: This session explored automation across STAAD.Pro, PLAXIS, and Leapfrog. Tadepalli Prasanth of SECMEC Consultants shared unique challenges and digital solutions in the cement industry, further illustrating the breadth of Bentley’s engineering applications.

Reflecting on the event, Thiruvadi concluded,” India’s infrastructure ambitions demand more than physical assets — they require a digital foundation that scales. The power of technology to accelerate project delivery, upskill the workforce, and drive data-driven decision-making is key to unlocking a more self-reliant, sustainable, and future-ready India. Bentley is proud to support this transformation, helping empower engineers and organizations shaping India’s leadership on a global stage.”