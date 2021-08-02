Bharat Biotech's Rotavac 5D gets WHO prequalification

Hyderabad: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has awarded prequalification to its rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac 5D, city-based Bharat Biotech has said. Rotavac 5D, the new variant of Rotacac, is a unique rotavirus vaccine formulation that can be administered without a buffer. Its low dose volume (0.5ml) facilitates easy vaccine logistics, cold chain management and low biomedical waste disposal. It is used for the prevention of rotavirus infection, which is prevalent in infants and young children.

WHO prequalification of Rotavac 5D will fast-track global access to this life saving vaccine. It is a validation of the global quality and safety standards required for pediatric vaccines. WHO prequalification enables the procurement of Rotavac 5D by UN agencies namely UNICEF and PAHO.

Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of the pharmaceutical company, said, "Rotavac and Rotavac 5D are projects conceived, innovated, and executed in India; in collaboration with Indian and global partners.

This is the culmination of a 30-year effort to develop a novel rotavirus vaccine, resulting in a major advancement in Rotavirus disease prevention and reasserts India's leadership in developing and introducing rotavirus vaccines for the world.

Today's announcement is an important step to further strengthen and fulfill Bharat Biotech's vision to address neglected diseases and prevent infections that continue to affect millions in the developing world." Bharat Biotech developed the first generation, rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac under a public-private partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and 16 other international partners, making it the largest ever social innovation project for public health.