Bharat Dynamics Q4FY22 Results: Profit rose 1.54% YoY to Rs 264.3 crore; declares dividend of Re 1/share

Bharat Dynamics on Thursday reported a 1.54% YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 264.3 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. It had posted a profit of Rs 260.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Revenue from operations of the state-owned company, a manufacturer of ammunition and missile systems, grew by 21.5% YoY at Rs 1,381 crore in the reported quarter compared to Rs 1,136.8 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company has reported a one-time loss of Rs 33.58 crore in the period under consideration.

The company's EBITDA grew by 17.3% to Rs 403.9 crore compared to Rs 344.2 crore posted last year. Its EBITDA margin fell marginally to 29.2% in Q4FY22 against 30.2% posted in Q4FY21.

Besides, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share (face value of Rs 10 each) for the year ended March 31, 2022. This Dividend upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM