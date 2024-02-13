Live
- Punjab farmer turns exporter of ready-to-cook millets to Australia under Centre's start-up scheme
- First repo rate cut by RBI expected only in 3QFY25, say analysts
- Maha CM inaugurates ShilPhata flyover, to decongest Panvel-bound traffic in Thane
- US stocks tumble on inflation data
- PM Modi meets UAE President in Abu Dhabi
- Madras HC to pass orders on PIL questioning F4 night street race on Friday
- Bengal districts rocked by protests against Sandeshkhali violence
- IAF trainer jet crashes in Bengal, no casualty or damage to property
- Former Bihar MP surrenders in court over land grab case
- UWW lifts suspension of Wrestling Federation of India
Just In
BHEL reports net loss of Rs 163 crore for Oct-Dec quarter
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 163 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.
New Delhi : Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 163 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year. The company had made a net profit of Rs 31 crore in the same quarter last year.
However, the public sector giant’s standalone revenue from operations rose 4.5 per cent to Rs 5,504 crore during the third quarter of the current fiscal year from Rs 5,264 crore in same period of the previous year.
BHEL had reported a fall in its quarterly profit in the fourth quarter of 2022-2023 and has been reporting quarterly losses since then as it struggles with higher costs of key raw materials such as steel, copper and rubber. Prices of the three commodities have been steadily rising in recent months.