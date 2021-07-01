BHEL supplies medical oxygen plant to SLG Hospitals

Hyderabad: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has ventured into the manufacturing of medical oxygen plants and the first indigenously built oxygen plant was handed over to SLG Hospitals.

The plant was delivered in a flagging off ceremony in presence of BHEL CMD, senior officials and as well as SLG Hospitals at BHEL's Hyderabad unit.

The plant was delivered in a record time of less than 35 days from receipt of order.

The 500 litres per minute medical-grade oxygen generating system has been designed, developed and manufactured by BHEL in association with the CSIR–Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun. Notably, the entire process from signing of transfer of technology agreement to manufacture of prototype was accomplished by BHEL's Hyderabad unit on war footing in 40 days.