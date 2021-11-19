Bizz Buzz eyes 5-fold growth in readership

Hyderabad: Buoyed with encouraging response from all sections of business readers particularly corporates and investors, Bizz Buzz, business e-daily from The Hans Group of Publications, has set a five-fold growth in readership in next on year. At a time when the domestic media industry was facing existential crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad Media House Ltd, which also publishes The Hans India, took a bold step and brought out Bizz Buzz business daily newspaper in e-paper format last year.

Within one year of its existence, it obtained a readership base of over 96,000. Now, the company has set a new target to achieve 5-lakh readers by next year.

Bizz Buzz, India's business e-daily, celebrated its first anniversary at its office here on Thursday.

Launched on November 18, 2020, Bizz Buzz e-paper has carved a niche for itself in business journalism in India by covering various issues of importance and immediacy at local, national and global level.

K Hanumantha Rao, Managing Director, Hyderabad Media House, anticipated a five-fold growth in the readership of Bizz Buzz by the second anniversary celebrations. He asked the team to concentrate on corporate readership.

Explaining the advantages of e-paper, Rao said: "A daily newspaper arrives at 5 am to each home, but online edition gets ready by 3 am. It is better to know the breaking news from a trusted source that too in the comfort of a mobile app. A physical paper can be accessed by one at a time, while all family members can read the e-paper wherever they go."

Congratulating the Bizz Buzz team, V Ramu Sarma, Editor, The Hans India, said: "We have achieved many milestones during the last one year. We need more efforts and innovative ideas to make Bizz Buzz a national financial daily newspaper and The Hans India to emerge as the most sought-after newspaper in the country." Speaking on the occasion, P Madhusudhan Reddy, Editor, Bizz Buzz, introduced the team and explained about their efforts in bringing major issues from every nook and corner of the country to the limelight. He also revealed the strategy adopted while launching the e-paper. "We are confident of achieving five-fold jump in readership base and taking our business e-daily to next level on all fronts," he said.

All employees of The Hans India Group took part in the anniversary celebrations with a festive fervour.