Live
- NATO military build-up in Asia Pacific causes concern: Russian envoy
- 4th T20I: Khaleel Ahmed takes 2-32 as bowlers help India keep Zimbabwe to 152/7
- Shiv Sena-UBT under attack for PWP leader Jayant Patil's defeat in Maha Council poll
- Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco reveal who said ‘I Love You’ first in couples' challenge video
- 'Panchayat’ actor Ashok Pathak speaks up about how problem of migration has always plagued Bihar
- Two shot dead in Bihar’s Munger
- Paris Olympics: Antim Panghal, Aman Sehrawat only Indian wrestlers given seedings
- Drugs valued Rs 32.53 cr seized in Mizoram, two held
- Rahul Gandhi - a loose cannon shooting randomly: Karnataka BJP on his Agniveer remark
- Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Nag Ashwin, Vyjayanthi Movies Kalki 2898 AD Collects Rs 1000 Cr Milestone
Just In
Bizz Buzz is introducing an exciting new chapter for the business community
Launched on November 18, 2020, Bizz Buzz, a digital-first business daily from Hyderabad Media House Limited (HMHL), is getting ready to create a buzz in the business community.
Get ready for a buzzworthy transformation! Bizz Buzz, Hyderabad's English daily focused on business news, is about to unveil a revamped website and a fresh new logo. This update reflects their strong dedication to empowering businesses of all scales and sizes.
Sneak Peek: Into the New Website
With the revamped identity, Bizz Buzz will go beyond simple refashioning! They will provide:
i)Digital-first experience
ii)In-depth analysis and news
iii)Inspiring stories of entrepreneurs and innovators
To further spill the beans, the revamped identity will be streamlined, visually appealing, and accessible on smart devices. So, whether you are a seasoned entrepreneur or a budding founder, you'll find the information you need quickly and easily.
With the revamp, Bizz Buzz aspires to create a vibrant community where business enthusiasts can connect, share ideas, and grow together. So, whether you're on the lookout for an experienced mentor or building a team of talented professionals, the platform will connect you with the resources you need to thrive.
The Buzz is Coming: Get Ready for a Bussin Experience!
The relaunch of Bizz Buzz signifies their unwavering commitment to empowering the business ecosystem.
In the coming weeks, they will be revealing more details about the exciting features and functionalities of their revamped identity. They will also be sharing sneak peeks of the brand-new logo that will represent their commitment to innovation and growth.
Stay tuned for further announcements, and get ready to experience business news like never before!