Blue Cloud Softech inks pact to acquire 3P vision

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, a fast-growing Indian AI and cybersecurity company, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire 3P Vision, a defence technology firm known for its deep-tech expertise in artificial intelligence, drones, and integrated surveillance systems.

The acquisition aims to strengthen India’s defence and homeland security technology landscape by incorporating 3P Vision’s cutting-edge solutions into BCSSL’s portfolio. These include advanced perimeter surveillance, autonomous drone response systems, and AI-powered monitoring platforms.

3P Vision has already demonstrated strong field capabilities with technologies such as: AI-enabled surveillance cameras for real-time threat detection and predictive monitoring; Autonomous drones with payload delivery and live threat neutralisation features; multi-sensor integration involving radar, ground sensors, and smart optics for uninterrupted situational awareness; Tethered drone technology designed to overcome jamming and GPS-denial challenges, ensuring operational continuity in hostile environments.

By integrating these innovations, BCSSL plans to create a next-generation integrated defence ecosystem that leverages AI, robotics, and drones to improve situational awareness, accelerate response times, reduce manpower requirements, and enhance protection of national assets.

“Our mission is to empower India with future-ready, scalable, and intelligent defence technologies,” said Janaki Yarlagadda, Chairperson of BCSSL. “This decisive step with 3P Vision is not only a strategic expansion but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to India’s vision of self-reliance in critical security sectors. Together, we aim to deliver robust, AI-driven solutions that ensure a safer, smarter, and more secure future.”