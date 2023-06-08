Blue, space economy will fuel India’s growth

Mainpuri (UP): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said lesser explored areas like ocean resources and space will do value addition in the future economy of the country. Addressing a meeting here, he said one of the hallmarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach towards the economy has been that he has reinforced and strengthened the existing pillars of the economy by imposing a check on pilferage or malpractice and reduced a load of avoidable restrictions and regulations for ease of business.

The Prime Minister also introduced new dimensions to the Indian economy, which hardly received any attention from previous governments even though these were important, the Minister of State for Personnel said.



“Blue economy and space economy are among some of the new concepts introduced in last nine years by the Prime Minister," he said.