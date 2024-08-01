BoB clocks 10% growth in Q1 net

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB) announced its first quarter results on Wednesday. The state-owned bank posted a 10 per cent growth in standalone net profit to Rs4,458 crore in the June 2024 quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans.

BoB had posted a net profit of Rs4,070 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter rose to Rs32,116 crore from Rs29,878 crore, BoB said in a regulatory filing. The lender’s interest income also increased to Rs29,629 crore against Rs26,556 crore in the same quarter a year ago.