Live
- Adani portfolio delivers record EBITDA in 1 year
- E-commerce industry to touch $550 bn by 2035
- Kerala Global Summit: India-US trade pact to be mother of all deals, says Piyush Goyal
- India will see fastest GDP growth in FY26: RBI
- Suzuki plans to expand business in Middle East, Africa markets
- Bourses in red for 3rd day over fresh tariff threats
- 2,103 elephants present in Odisha forests, says Khuntia
- Liquor scam: CAG reports likely to be tabled in Delhi Assembly on Feb 27
- IMD forecasts thundershower
- ‘Odisha Yatri’ facilitates 1 lakh rides in 45 days
Just In
Bourses in red for 3rd day over fresh tariff threats
Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the third day on Thursday as fresh tariff threats, weak Asian markets and foreign fund...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined for the third day on Thursday as fresh tariff threats, weak Asian markets and foreign fund outflows hurt investor sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 203.22 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 75,735.96. During the day, it tanked 476.17 points or 0.62 per cent to 75,463.01. The NSE Nifty dipped 19.75 points or 0.09 per cent to 22,913.15. Selling in frontline stocks HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC and Maruti dragged down the key indices. In the three straight days to Thursday, Sensex dipped 260 points while Nifty skidded 46 points.
Broader markets, however, bucked the trend with midcap and smallcap indices gaining more than 1 per cent. From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank fell the most by 2.35 per cent. Maruti, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, ITC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the major laggards.