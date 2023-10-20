BPCL slapped fine for delay in vapour recovery systems at petrol pumps

Live
Mumbai: The Central Pollution Control Board has directed the government-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to pay up Rs 2 crore as environmental compensation for not installing vapour recovery systems at its petrol refuelling stations and storage terminals within the given deadline.
BPCL informed the stock exchanges on Friday that the CPCB notice, issued under Section 5 of Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 states that the company did not install the Vapour Recovery Systems within the timeline fixed by the Supreme Court and CPCB.
BPCL said it is examining the notice and would be giving an appropriate reply soon. Meanwhile, it has requested the CPCB not to proceed further and discharge the company from the notice.