Brightcom Q2 profit doubles to Rs 212 crore

Hyderabad: Brightcom Group, an adtech major, posted 106 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 212.15 crore for the second quarter ending September 2021 from Rs 103 crore in the same period a year ago. It has reported a consolidated revenue growth of 73 per cent YoY at Rs 1,103.86 crore in Q2FY22 as against Rs 639.66 crore in Q2 last year.



The company's Return on Equity (ROE), on an annualised basis, has reached 16.45 per cent.The consolidated tax rate across all geographies in this quarter was 27.06 per cent.

The substantial rise in revenues and profits is due to increased consumer usage of digital media and digital channels for transactions across the world, post-pandemic. Higher online sales led to much better eCPMs (effective Cost per Impression) for digital marketers.

Filtering technologies across the industry have reached a steady-state, cutting down the spurious traffic. This has contributed to the improvement of eCPMs as well. On the demand side, Brightcom has direct relationships with over 200 Ad Agencies across the world. The company's network size has increased to more than 60 billion impressions a month. The outlook for the Adtech business has improved dramatically in the last one year and continues to remain strong.The company will continue to develop platforms and technologies to address critical challenges in the AdTech industry.