Brightcom Q3 profit at 320.68 cr

Hyderabad: Adtech and digital marketing solutions company Brightcom posted a net profit of Rs 320.68 crore and consolidated revenues of Rs 1683.07 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022. Its consolidated revenues rose 52.48 per cent YoY and PAT rose by 51.15 per cent against corresponding quarter last year.

Notably, its EBITDA also increased by 45.07 per cent in Q3 FY23. The company's Return on Equity (ROE), on an annualized basis has nearly reached 20.74 per cent during the period under review.

"The main drivers for the growth in revenue are enhanced deeper client reach across various locations and businesses, and effort to improve market share in the US and the European Union markets, the company said in a statement.