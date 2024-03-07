Britannia Marie Gold extends its commitment to empower women entrepreneurs with HerStore

India: Britannia Marie Gold, one of India’s leading biscuit brands today launched HerStore, a unique digital ecosystem for women entrepreneurs. HerStore is designed to give a platform to all womenpreneurs in India for constant support in their journey. The tagline "Saath Judo, Saath Udo'' captures the essence of the brand’s commitment to cultivating a supportive digital ecosystem where women entrepreneurs stand united, uplift each other, so that they can do more and be more.

HerStore, powered by Britannia Marie Gold has taken the initiative towards its commitment with the launch of a unique marketplace which lists both products and services - all owned by women. The platform will also soon offer a comprehensive suite of training, workshops, and upskilling videos tailored to equip women entrepreneurs with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in a dynamic market landscape. This will be complemented with a community to enable knowledge sharing and mentoring among womenpreneurs. The platform will also further fuel aspiring womenpreneurs with a seamless access to Britannia Marie Gold Mystartup Contest Season 5.

HerStore is built on learning from four immensely successful chapters of Britannia Marie Gold Mystartupprogramme. The programme was initiated in 2019 to enable women to overcome barriers with respect to finance and upskilling required to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys. Thus far, MyStartup Contest has provided seed funding of Rs. 10 lakhs each for over 50 entrepreneurs and equipped 50k+ women with the skills to start their business. More than 25 of the winners now have thriving businesses, and already over 10 winners have been onboarded on HerStore.

The strategic design of HerStorewith the proposition of ‘Shop | Be Inspired | Sell,’ is aimed at democratising an end to end ecosystem for women business owners. HerStore is a unique platform to list both products and services for Indian consumers at no additional cost to sellers and 0% commission model. The platform will soon be available in several Indian languages such as Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Tamil and many more. Currently, over 50 businesses have already been listed on HerStore marketplace.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries said, “At Britannia Marie Gold, our unwavering commitment lies in empowering women entrepreneurs and nurturing their growth. Based on the learnings from four successful chapters of MyStartup contest, we realised the ecosystem needs a platform for constant guidance to prosper, and hence this women’s day - we are proud to take the first step towards that with HerStore.

With the launch of the marketplace as the first step, we are hopeful that the ease of managing a business on HerStore along with the extensive Britannia Marie Gold community in India will truly democratize the ecosystem for women entrepreneurs.”

HerStore is conceptualized by MullenLowe Lintas group and the digital ecosystem has been built by Hash Connect.

Subramanyeswar S. (Subbu), Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas Group & Chief Strategy Officer - APAC, MullenLowe Global exclaimed, “Britannia Marie Gold has a strong emotional resonance among its audience – the Homemakers or as the brand believes them to be - Everyday Athletes. Led by an inspiring purpose to make them “Do more. Be more”, the new idea “HerStore” is a movement to empower and support womenpreneurs. ‘HerStore’ is also special to us as it’s the very first initiative from Lowe Lintas DX, our digital creative unit set up in collaboration with Meta. Their offering of advanced strategic and creative services, specifically designed for long-term brand building in the digital domain, was a perfect fit for this particular drive from Britannia.

I have no doubt that 'HerStore' will help revolutionize the digital landscape on the web. It embodies the spirit of the brand to enable entrepreneurship and drive meaningful change in the lives of the Everyday Athlete!”

Vinod Kumar, Chief Strategy Officer at Hash Connect, emphasized the project's unique challenges. "Creating HerStore posed distinct challenges – our goal was to build a robust technology platform empowering women entrepreneurs as sellers. Simultaneously, we aimed to ensure a simple yet sophisticated user experience. Another element of uniqueness is that HerStore caters to not just e-commerce businesses with products, but services and local businesses as well. Leveraging our e-commerce knowledge and insights into Indian consumer behavior, we've built a platform promising an excellent experience for sellers, buyers, and the brand."

HerStore can be accessed on https://www.her.store

About Britannia Marie Gold MyStartup Contest:

This annual property aims to inspire homemakers to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys, in turn providing exposure to small, local women-led businesses. Through this contest, aspiring womenpreneurs are given a platform to showcase their ideas across products and services in front of industry leaders along with receiving mentorship from the esteemed jury. Britannia Marie Gold also publicised these businesses through on-pack, print and OOH coverage for some of these local businesses. The top 10 winners each season receive financing support and further upskilling each year with training modules, along with publicity for winners including TV show promotions in West Bengal.

About Britannia Industries

Britannia is a 100+ year old Company and is a market leader in the Bakery category in India with an annual revenue of Rs 150 Billion. The company is into 2 large snacking categories-Bakery & Dairy, with trusted & iconic brands such as Good Day, Marie Gold, Milk Bikis&Nutrichoice. Britannia products are available in over 80 countries. The Company manufactures its products in nearly 100 factories, which are made available in over 6 Million outlets to eventually reach over 180 Million households in the country. The Company's vision is to be a responsible global, total foods company, and delight consumers with delicious, and wholesome snacks and beverages through the day.

For More Information:

Shree Das: [email protected]

Bristi Mondal: [email protected]