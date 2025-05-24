Live
- Essar’s Mesabi Metallics Strategic Investment for a Sustainable Future
- Miss England drops out of Miss World over values clash
- La Liga: Lekue, Galarreta sign contract extensions with Athletic Club
- Shiv Sena fully backs EAM Jaishankar's remarks on terrorism: Krishna Hegde
- Elon Musk X Faces Global Outage, Users Report Login Issues
- Covid situation constantly monitored, no need to panic: Health experts
- Hooch tragedy: 16 out of 27 victims belong to Dalit community, says Punjab BJP
- Northeast is new epicentre of India’s development journey: Jayant Chaudhary
- No Need for Alarm Over New COVID Variants, Says Health Expert
- PM Modi Shares Warm Moments With Opposition CMs at NITI Aayog Meet
Brookfield eyes tripling India assets to $100 billion in five years
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., a leading global investment firm, has announced plans to significantly expand its investments in India.
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., a leading global investment firm, has announced plans to significantly expand its investments in India. Currently managing approximately $30 billion in assets across sectors such as infrastructure, real estate, renewable energy, and private equity, the company aims to increase its assets under management (AUM) in India to over $100 billion within the next five years.
Connor Teskey, President of Brookfield Asset Management, highlighted India's strong economic growth and the increasing demand for infrastructure and clean energy as key drivers for this expansion. The firm has already invested $12 billion each in infrastructure and real estate, and $3 billion in clean energy projects in the country.
In addition to these sectors, Brookfield is exploring opportunities in nuclear energy, aligning with India's recent policy initiatives to promote this sector. Teskey mentioned that Brookfield, which owns Westinghouse—the world's largest nuclear facilities supplier—is open to investing in nuclear energy projects in India.
This strategic move is part of Brookfield's broader goal to double its global AUM from the current $1 trillion to $2 trillion over the same period, with emerging markets like India playing a significant role in this growth trajectory.
Brookfield's increased focus on India underscores the country's growing importance as a destination for global investments, particularly in sectors critical to sustainable development and economic resilience.