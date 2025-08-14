  • Menu
BSE rolls out Defence Index

New Delhi: BSE Index Services, an arm of stock exchange BSE, on Wednesday announced the launch of defence index to track the performance of those stocks representing the theme.

“The defence sector in India is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by policy reforms, increased budgetary allocations, and a rising emphasis on indigenous manufacturing. The BSE India Defence Index offers investors a transparent, rules-based, and investable benchmark to capture this growth story,” BSE Index Services MD & CEO Ashutosh Singh said.

The BSE India Defence Index is derived from the constituents of BSE 1000 Index, and reconstituted semi-annually in June and December. This new index can be used for running passive strategies such as ETFs and Index Funds as well as gauging the performance of the defence sector in India, BSE Index Services said in a statement. It can also be used for benchmarking PMS strategies, mutual fund schemes and fund portfolios.

