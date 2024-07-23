Budget advances goal of Viksit Bharat: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi : External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday congratulated Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a Budget that "advances the goal of a Viksit Bharat" and responds to the aspirations of the people who have given the NDA government a third successive mandate.



"The 9 priorities highlighted by the Finance Minister will contribute to India's Comprehensive National Power. It will enhance our profile at the international stage," said EAM Jaishankar.



In her Budget speech, the Finance Minister said that, for pursuit of 'Viksit Bharat', the Budget envisages sustained efforts on nine priorities for generating ample opportunities for all.

This included productivity and resilience in agriculture; employment and skilling; inclusive human resource development and social justice; manufacturing and services; urban development; energy security; infrastructure; innovation, research and development; and, next-generation reforms.

"The Budget provides MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) resources to execute key policies including Neighbourhood First, Act East, Global South and facilities for Indians travelling abroad," he added.