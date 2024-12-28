Live
- Cooking garlic, onions at high heat may be harmful to your heart: Study
- Apple’s Vision Pro shipments doubled in Q3, AR glasses set to grow in 2025
- APSRTC To Run Special Bus Services for Sankranti Festival
- Vivo X200 Ultra To Launch in March-April 2025 with New Flagships
- Discover the Best Hair Dryers of the Year 2024
- Jaipur LPG tanker blast: Toll touches 20 as another victim succumbs to burns
- True statesman, kind, dedicated public servant: Biden pays tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh
- ECL unveils biogas plant for sustainable waste mgmt
- Adhyayanotsavams at Srivari temple from Dec 30
- Nirmal: Sarpanches seek release of pending bills
Just In
CAD moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q2: RBI
Highlights
Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) moderated marginally to $11.2 billion or 1.2 per cent of GDP year-on-year in theJuly-September quarter...
Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) moderated marginally to $11.2 billion or 1.2 per cent of GDP year-on-year in the
July-September quarter of 2024-25, according to Reserve Bank data released on Friday. The CAD, an indicator of the country’s external payment scenario, was $11.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP during the second quarter of 2023-24.
“India’s current account deficit (CAD) moderated marginally to $11.2 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in Q2 2024-25 from $11.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2023-24,” the RBI said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS