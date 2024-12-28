  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

CAD moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q2: RBI

CAD moderates to 1.2% of GDP in Q2: RBI
x
Highlights

Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) moderated marginally to $11.2 billion or 1.2 per cent of GDP year-on-year in theJuly-September quarter...

Mumbai: India’s current account deficit (CAD) moderated marginally to $11.2 billion or 1.2 per cent of GDP year-on-year in the

July-September quarter of 2024-25, according to Reserve Bank data released on Friday. The CAD, an indicator of the country’s external payment scenario, was $11.3 billion or 1.3 per cent of GDP during the second quarter of 2023-24.

“India’s current account deficit (CAD) moderated marginally to $11.2 billion (1.2 per cent of GDP) in Q2 2024-25 from $11.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in Q2:2023-24,” the RBI said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick