Campus Activewear IPO: Subscribed 51.75 times; QIB portion booked 152 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Campus Activewear received a strong response from investors, as it received 51.75 times bids on the final day of the IPO process on Thursday, April 28, 2022. According to data from BSE, the company fetched bids for 1,74,02,02,110 equity shares as against the issue size of 3,36,25,000 shares on the final day. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) received 152.04 times bid. The non-institutional investors' quota was subscribed 22.25 times and the portion for retail bidders was subscribed 7.68 times. The Employee portion was subscribed 2.11 times.

The footwear manufacturer had plans to raise Rs 1,400.16 crore via its initial stake sale, which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) from the promoters and existing shareholders. They will offload 4,79,50,000 shares during the OFS. The company will not receive any proceeds from the issue. The company was selling its shares in the range of Rs 278-292 apiece.

Ahead of its IPO, the athleisure footwear company garnered about Rs 418 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO as the company allocated a total of 14,325,000 equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 292 apiece, said a BSE circular.

Investors participating in the anchor round include Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Nomura, Societe Generale, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and Goldman Sachs (Singapore) and multiple domestic mutual funds.

The likely date for share allotment for this IPO is May 4, 2022, and the tentative date for Campus Activewear share listing is May 9, 2022. The shares will be listed on both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).