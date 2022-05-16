Capgemini acquires Chappuis Halder to boost financial services biz

New Delhi, May 16 Technology services major Capgemini on Monday said it has acquired Chappuis Halder & Cie (Chappuis Halder), a global strategy and management consulting firm, for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Luxembourg in Europe, Chappuis Halder is a nearly 150-people consulting firm, with main offices in North America, Europe, and South-East Asia, with reputation for its financial services leading expertise.



With Chappuis Halder's specific industry focus, the acquisition will help Capgemini strengthen its capabilities to advise banking, wealth management and insurance clients in North America, Europe and South-East Asia, the company said in a statement.



"Chappuis Halder's addition will contribute further to our in-depth expertise of Financial Services, a key condition to be able to advise and help our clients in the industry with their business transformation," said Anirban Bose, CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services Strategic Business Unit.



The transaction is expected to be completed within the coming months.



The acquisition will also help Capgemini's in-demand specialist consulting services in environment, social and governance (ESG) and climate risk strategy.



"We are looking forward to being part of the Capgemini Group and to bringing our capabilities in helping clients in the financial services sector," said Stephane Eyraud, CEO and Founder of Chappuis Halder.



Capgemini is a diverse organisation with more than 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. The Group reported global revenues of 18 billion euros in 2021.

