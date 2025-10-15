Car sales increase by 4.4 pc in India to cross 3.72 lakh units in Sep

New Delhi: The dispatches of passenger vehicles, comprising cars and SUVs, from manufacturers to dealers rose by 4.4 per cent to 3,72,458 units in September this year -- from 3,56,752 units in the same month last year, according to figures compiled by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Wednesday.

Two-wheeler sales clocked a 7 per cent increase to 21,60,889 units during the month compared with the corresponding figure of 20,25,993 units in September 2024. Three-wheeler dispatches went up by 5.5 per cent to 84,077 in September from 79,683 units in the same month last year, according to a SIAM statement.

"In spite of the new GST rates coming into effect only for 9 days of the month from September 22, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and three-wheelers have already posted their highest-ever sales for September," SIAM President Shailesh Chandra told the media.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the sector remains encouraging due to key tailwinds, he said.

"The GST 2.0 reform is a landmark decision of the government, which, apart from catapulting the Indian auto industry to the next level, would bring in vibrancy in the entire economy, as this industry is closely intertwined with strong forward and backward linkages," Chandra pointed out.

Passenger vehicle sales for the July-September quarter stand at 10,39,200 units, which is marginally lower than the corresponding figure of 10,55,137 units in the same quarter of the last financial year.

Two-wheeler dispatches during the quarter posted a 7 per cent increase in sales to 55,62,077 compared with the July-September quarter of the previous financial year as rural demand picked up momentum on the back of higher growth in the agriculture sector.

Three-wheeler sales to dealers clocked robust double-digit growth of 10 per cent to 2,29,239 units in the July-September quarter, reflecting the higher level of economic activity.

"While the industry remains watchful of geopolitical developments, the overall outlook for the rest of the current financial year remains encouraging, with the sector expected to close the fiscal year on a positive growth trajectory," the statement added.