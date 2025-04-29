Casagrand unveils high-rise apartments & villa project in Hyd

Hyderabad: Casagrand, a real estate developer, announced the launch of its fourth residential project in the city named as, Casagrand GS Infinity. The residential community is spread across 4.8 acres, consisting of 405 three and four BHK high-rise apartments and five BHK floor villas, starting at a price range of Rs1.85 crore.

The features of the community includes, a 41,000 sft clubhouse and about 100 amenities such as an oxygen-infused gym, AR-enabled squash and badminton courts, a mini-golf course, pickleball court, sky cinema, rooftop cafe and dining, nature walkways, and others. The project features three independent skyscrapers, each rising to 35 floors, and two acres of landscaped greenery.

“With upcoming metro rail connectivity, robust infrastructure projects, and rapid urban growth, Attapur is fast emerging as one of the city’s most coveted residential destinations, making Casagrand GS Infinity not just a prestigious address, but also a future-ready investment for professionals, families, and investors alike,” the developer said in a press release.

Casagrand further added that the project is inspired by the aesthetics of Manhattan-styled condominiums. Casagrand GS Infinity offers ultra-spacious residences with full-length private balconies, luxury interiors, and four homes per floor, ensuring privacy, cross-ventilation, and a boutique-living experience. “Each home is built with the finest materials, engineered for perfection, and designed to meet the aspirations of a global, design-conscious audience,” it added.