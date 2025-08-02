Cascades Neopolis gets Well Platinum pre-certification

As a major boost for India’s real estate aspirations to focus on residents’ wellness and a matter of pride for the vibrant city of Hyderabad, The Cascades Neopolis has been awarded the WELL v2 Pre-Certification Platinum by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). This distinction makes The Cascades Neopolis both India’s first and the world’s largest residential development to receive this globally acclaimed recognition.

While WELL is the world’s first building standard to focus entirely on how our surroundings impact physical and mental health, IWBI is the global authority that develops and administers the WELL Building Standard to advance health and wellness-centric design.

For the uninitiated, The Cascades Neopolis is a Rs3169-crore 63-storey 217m tall mega residential project of GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP, a visionary joint consortium by the promoters of GHR Infra, Lakshmi Infra, and Urbanblocks Realty, which are legacy realty companies that are primarily operating in Hyderabad. As part of the WELL evaluation, The Cascades Neopolis was assessed across ten inter-related concepts that directly shape occupants’ well-being: air, water, nourishment, light, movement, thermal comfort, sound, materials, mind, and community.

The residents will experience enhanced indoor air quality through advanced filtration and ventilation systems, maximised natural light and daylight penetration, and materials carefully selected to minimise emissions and support respiratory health. Temperature and acoustic controls have been integrated to reduce stress and fatigue, and the overall layout encourages movement, mindfulness, and interactions with fellow residents.