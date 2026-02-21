Nothing Phone 4a Series to Debut with New Glyph Bar on March 5





One LED unit in the teaser is shown in red, while the others appear white. It is yet to be confirmed if users will be able to customise colours individually or if this colour scheme is limited to promotional visuals. The Glyph Bar replaces the segmented Glyph lighting seen in the Nothing Phone 3a series and the Glyph Matrix introduced with the Nothing Phone 3, signaling a streamlined yet brighter notification system.

Beyond aesthetics, the Phone 4a lineup is shaping up to be a notable hardware upgrade. Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously stated that the Phone 4a series would deliver a “flagship-level” experience, particularly as the company plans to skip launching a Phone 4 in 2026.

Under the hood, both devices are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. Leaks suggest the standard Phone 4a may run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, while the Phone 4a Pro could feature the more advanced Snapdragon 7 Gen 4. These upgrades indicate improved performance and efficiency compared to earlier models.

Display specifications are also expected to see enhancements. Reports indicate that both models could sport 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED screens. However, the Pro version may offer a smoother 144Hz refresh rate, while the standard variant is likely to feature a 120Hz panel.

Photography remains a key focus for Nothing. The Phone 4a series is expected to continue with triple-camera setups. The Pro model may receive a significant boost with a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto sensor, potentially enhancing zoom capabilities and overall imaging performance. Additionally, both devices are tipped to carry an IP65 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Colour options may expand as well, with teasers hinting at fresh blue and pink variants while maintaining Nothing’s transparent aesthetic.

The global launch event will take place in London at 10:30 am GMT (4 pm IST). Pricing leaks suggest the Phone 4a could start at €389 (approximately Rs 41,500), while the Pro model may be priced at €479 (around Rs 51,500). This would mark a noticeable increase compared to the Phone 3a series, which debuted in India at Rs 24,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively.

With a brighter Glyph system, upgraded processors, and refined design elements, the Phone 4a series appears poised to strengthen Nothing’s position in the competitive mid-range segment.



