Sun Life Global Solutions India at 20: Driving Enterprise Impact, Innovation and transformation





Today SLGS provides services and solutions to all pillars – Canada, Asia, US, and Asset Management and Corporate functions. Over the course of its journey, SLGS is creating many assets for the organization, like Digital, Engineering and Technology, Client Care Centre, Operations, Finance, Investment Operations, Actuarial, Legal and HR Shared services, amongst others.





Talking about what this milestone moment means for SLGS India, Nathalie Bernardo, Interim Lead, SLGS, stated, “Twenty years is not a milestone we pause at — it is a launchpad. SLGS India has built deep capability, strong leadership, and enterprise trust. As we look ahead, our focus is to be the trusted partner for Sun Life, accelerate AI-led innovation, and deliver value & client impact through high-performing teams and solutions. The next chapter will demand greater agility and bold thinking — and we are ready to lead it.”





SLGS India’s operating model has increasingly aligned with Sun Life’s broader strategic and innovation priorities — contributing to transformation, process efficiency, digital modernization, and client experience that strengthen enterprise-wide impact. “SLGS India represents a powerful microcosm of Sun Life — bringing together talent, discipline, innovation, and culture within a single integrated engine. Its impact strengthens how we operate globally, innovate responsibly, and create long-term value for clients and communities,” maintains Chandan Barve, Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, SLGS.





As of 2026, SLGS is expanding its impact by:





Powering Strategic Priorities: SLGS teams are now involved in majority of the company's strategic priorities, either jointly leading them or co-creating solutions with teams across the enterprise.





Enhancing Digital Capabilities: Building on its growing expertise in data, automation, and intelligent technologies, SLGS has supported the development of 20+ Gen AI innovation pilots for global deployment — improving efficiency, insight, and customer outcomes.





Evolving a Future-Ready Workforce: Through sustained investment in capability-building and partnerships with institutions such as IIT Indore, SLGS is strengthening skills in advanced analytics and emerging technologies to align with evolving enterprise needs.





Supporting Modern Ecosystems: Working alongside 20+ FinTech and InsurTech startups, SLGS contributes to modernization efforts that enhance agility and operational resilience.





Through its vision, SLGS is reshaping the future of insurance by combining engineering excellence with a mission to help clients achieve lifetime financial security.





At the core of SLGS India’s evolution is a culture of shared ownership, accountability, and disciplined execution — enabling sustained enterprise impact.





SLGS India’s journey reflects the deliberate building of capability, leadership maturity, and operational excellence over nearly two decades. What began as a delivery center has evolved into an integrated transformation partner – driving digital modernization, advanced analytics, and enterprise-wide operational resilience. As we look ahead, our focus remains on delivering sustained enterprise value,” said Ajitpal Singh, Head – Business Enabling Solutions & Transformation, SLGS, marking 19 years with the organization.





SLGS thrives as a listening, caring, and vibrant organization, distinguished by consistently high employee engagement scores that reflect its people-first culture. Deeply committed to its DEI&B (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging) charter, SLGS India has embarked on a transformative inclusive journey, actively hiring persons with disabilities to build a truly representative and diverse workforce. With unwavering focus on mental health and holistic wellness as strategic imperatives, SLGS has cemented its positioning as a performance-driven, people-centered organization where every individual is empowered to thrive, innovate, and meaningfully contribute to sustainable enterprise growth.





Their commitment to excellence has earned SLGS prestigious Great Place to Work honors, including a spot among the "Top 100 Best Companies for Women in India." Additionally, SLGS was recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2025 by Great Place to Work and brought home Gold at the prestigious Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards, 2025 in the category of Leadership Development. In 2025 SLGS was also recognized for its Legacy and Long-Term Contribution at the ET GCC Awards.





These accolades underscore the organization’s culture and our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients while staying ahead of evolving business priorities. Twenty years on, SLGS India is shaping the next era of transformation — advancing responsible, long-term growth at enterprise scale.