CC Hyderabad launches Hyd Chapter

Global business networking organisation, Corporate Connections (CC Hyderabad) launched its first chapter recently in Hyderabad. The chapter aims to connect leaders around the world and empower them to create opportunities and bring meaningful change in their organisation and community.



Dignitaries from various corporate worlds jointly participated in the event. Guest speaker Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO, T-Hub said, "T-Hub is the new Charminar of Hyderabad as a city that is rapidly growing with investments and interests from across the globe. Hyderabad is the vaccine capital of the world and proved itself during the pandemic. Its cordial people make it the destination beating even Bengaluru by close. I have observed that there is a paradigm shift of IT corporates to Hyderabad."

NiharYerubandi, Ananth Chaitanya Badhe and Ajay Manchukonda are the CC Hyderabad franchise owners. "This is a community for mutual growth because Hyderabad has a good ecosystem and many startups," Executive Director (CC) NiharYerubandi said.

KVT Ramesh, National Director (CC) said, "we need to connect and empower leaders with core values in order to excel as a catalyst for change and evolve in every sphere."