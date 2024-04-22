CCI sets the ball rolling for studying AI's impact on market competition

New Delhi: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has set the ball rolling to launch a Market Study on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Competition to understand the transformative capabilities of AI that have significant pro-competitive potential, as well as competition concerns emanating from the use of AI.

The CCI on Monday invited proposals for the engagement of an agency or institution for conducting the study. The last date for submission of proposals is June 3, 2024.

According to a CCI statement, the proposed study will be a knowledge-building exercise to develop an in-depth understanding of the emerging competition dynamics in the development ecosystems of AI systems and the implications of AI applications for competition, efficiency, and innovation in key user industries.

The objectives of the study are:

* To understand certain key AI systems and markets and examine the emerging and potential competition issues in these markets.

* To study the scope and nature of AI applications use cases, and assess associated opportunities, risks and ramifications from a competition standpoint.

* To understand the existing and evolving regulatory/legal frameworks governing AI systems and applications in India and other major jurisdictions;

* To reach out to all relevant stakeholders for a holistic understanding of the issues at the intersection of AI and competition.

* To understand trends and patterns of AI and to ascertain enforcement and advocacy priorities of the Commission with respect to AI and its application in markets.

The CCI expects the study to help in its endeavour to eliminate practices having an adverse effect on competition, promote and sustain competition, protect the interests of consumers, and ensure freedom of trade carried out by the other participants in the country’s markets.