Centre gets Rs 20,072-cr revenue from Coal India

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Ltd’s contribution to the government’s exchequer rose 2.06 per cent to Rs20,071.96 crore in the April-July period of the ongoing fiscal year.Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, paid Rs19,666.04 crore to the government exchequer in the year-ago period, according to provisional figures of the coal ministry. Total levies paid to the government in July went up to Rs4,992.48 crore from Rs4,789.42 crore paid a year earlier. The amount paid to the Centre and State governments include royalties, GST, Cess on coal, and other levies.
