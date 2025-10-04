Chandra Sekhara Reddy is national advisor to EESL

Hyderabad: In a significant decision to further accelerate India’s energy efficiency and conservation drive, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power has appointed A Chandra Sekhara Reddy as its National Advisor for Government Affairs & Media.

With this appointment, Reddy will play a prominent role in shaping EESL’s outreach and stakeholder engagement strategy, strengthening its presence at both national and global fora, and ensuring effective communication of the organisation’s mission of promoting sustainable energy practices.

On his appointment, Reddy expressed gratitude to Akhilesh Kumar Dixit, CEO of EESL and its leadership for giving an opportunity to serve for the noble cause.

Red dy has over three decades of service in power sector in the area of communication strategies. Prior to this, he served as Media Adviser for the Southern States and UTs at the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), where he played a pivotal role in popularising the Government of India’s flagship programmes, including Mission LiFE.

He had also worked in Chief Minister’s office for nine years till 2011.

Reddy worked for more than a decade as CEO of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM),

EESL has entrusted Reddy with several critical responsibilities, including designing comprehensive communication strategies across print, electronic, and digital/social media, creating widespread awareness about energy efficiency and conservation programmes, and driving behavioral change.

He will serve as mentor to EESL’s PR team for media related campaigns, coordinate with State-Designated Agencies (SDA) and other stakeholders. EESL recognises Andhra Pradesh as a key player having contributed a lot for the National Energy Conservation movement since its inception under the leadership of the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The State Government has created a record in achieving National Energy Conservation 1st Award continuously for consecutive three years i.e. 2015, 2016 and 2017 apart from attracting global recognition.