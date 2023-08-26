  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Chingari lays off 50% staff in 2nd job cut

Chingari lays off 50% staff in 2nd job cut
x
Highlights

Homegrown short-video making platform Chingari has laid off up to 50 per cent of its workforce in its second round of job cuts in just two months amid...

Homegrown short-video making platform Chingari has laid off up to 50 per cent of its workforce in its second round of job cuts in just two months amid fund scarcity, the media reported.

The latest round of layoffs impacted employees from product, customer support, design and marketing teams, reports leading startup news coverage portal Inc42, citing sources.

When reached, Chingari did not immediately respond to the report.

According to the report, the short-video making platform has also asked some of its employees to take “pay cuts of up to 50 per cent to cut its expenses”. The startup has been aiming to raise money but has been “stuck in due diligence procedure for a long time”. Chingari is now reportedly left with around 50-60 employees.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X