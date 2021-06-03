CII-TCS donates 60 oxygen concentrators

Cyberabad: The Tata Consultancy Services(TCS) in collaboration with Confederation of Indian Industry-Telangana on Wednesday donated 60 oxygen concentrators to government hospitals and charity organisations, on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day. V C Sajjanar, Commissioner of Cyberabad Police, gave away the concentrators meant for government hospitals located in Warangal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Sangareddy and Hyderabad districts They will be distributed to hospitals for immediate use by Covid-affected people.

This initiative was supported by TCSSajjanar appreciated the gesture by TCS & CII during the pandemic. He said corporates were taking up many CSR initiatives. "Strong synergies are being established between the State government, the Police department and corporates for doing public good on a large scale.

V Rajanna, past CII chairman and TCS regional head, said CII was working continuously with the government for the State to come out of the pandemic situation and to restart business operations towards ensuring growth and livelihoods of people.

"To achieve this goal, CII is working with the Health and Industry departments to speed up the vaccination programme and safeguard people against the threat of Corona. It embarked upon a major vaccination drive, in which employees, including the families of CII member-companies, will be vaccinated in the State", he added.