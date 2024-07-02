Coal Ministry draws up strict norms to limit environmental impact of mining ops

Live
The Coal Ministry on Tuesday held discussions with stakeholders on the more stringent guidelines that it plans to introduce for fostering a sustainable approach to coal mining that includes mandatory measures to preserve the environment.
Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority M. Nagaraju said the new guidelines emphasise responsible mining practices that support industry growth while prioritising ecosystem preservation.
The key elements include the mandatory inclusion of restoration, remediation, and regeneration measures in mining plans to ensure sustainable natural resource management. These measures aim to minimise environmental impacts, address community concerns, and promote continuous improvement in water quality monitoring.
In his address, M. Nagaraju emphasised the importance of balancing flexibility for coal mine owners with heightened responsibility and accountability. The revised Mining Plan Guidelines aim to introduce stringent measures designed to optimize coal extraction while ensuring comprehensive applicability for all stakeholders.
Advisor (Project), Ministry of Coal made a detailed presentation on the draft guidelines which aim to raise accountability standards and to optimise extraction techniques.
The ministry seeks to align the interests of all parties, advancing sustainable development within the sector.
The stakeholders’ consultation provided a platform for in-depth discussions and feedback from industry leaders and experts, setting the stage for a comprehensive regulatory framework that addresses contemporary challenges and aligns with global best practices in mining governance.
The event witnessed the participation of 25 coal and lignite mining companies including PSUs, captive/commercial miners, and representatives from the state governments of Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Uttar Pradesh.
The ministry is committed to driving these initiatives forward in close collaboration with stakeholders. The forthcoming Mining Plan Guidelines will uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship, operational efficiency, and ethical mining practices, ensuring a sustainable future for the sector, according to a Coal Ministry statement.