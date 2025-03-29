Coke Studio Bharat Drops ‘Holo Lolo’, A Modern Take on Assam’s Musical Heritage

Coke Studio Bharat, the iconic stage celebrating the confluence of diverse musical styles, presents the second track of its third season ’Holo Lolo’, a rhythmic dive into the world of a phandi (elephant trainer). Through a fusion of folk and contemporary sounds, Coke Studio Bharat brings this timeless connection to life, crafting a vivid sonic and visual experience. Voiced by Shankuraj Konwar and Shalmali Kholgade, the song blends Assam’s regional essence with Hindi, capturing the deep bond between the phandi and his hathi saathi.

Echoing solitude, longing, and nature’s calling, the deep-rooted traditions of Assam’s Moran community paint the tale of a phandi who roams the dense jungles and rolling hills for months, seeking pasture for his lifelong companion, his elephant. As they journey together, he pours his heart into songs, sharing whispers of love for someone who once waited in the valley. Coke Studio Bharat reimagines this poignant saga from the village of Torani with Holo Lolo, infusing it with evocative tunes and striking visuals. By weaving together folklore passed down through generations with a modern landscape, the track bridges the past and present, resonating with today’s audience while preserving the soul of an enduring legacy.

Shankuraj Konwar said, “Bringing Holo Lolo to life has been an honor. Regional music is now at the forefront, and Coke Studio Bharat is making it happen by embracing India’s rich traditions. It’s a tribute to Assam’s history, and I’m grateful to be part of a platform that gives regional artists a national stage, carrying our roots and music across the country.”

Shalmali Kholgade said, “Folk music has a timeless soul, and Holo Lolo beautifully blends Assamese heritage with a contemporary sound. Coke Studio Bharat is creating a space where folk music not only thrives but also resonates with a wider audience, giving traditional sounds a fresh identity while delivering what listeners seek today.”

Shantanu Gangane, IMX (Integrated Marketing Experience) Lead, Coca-Cola India, added, “Music has the power to make history sing, and that’s exactly what Coke Studio Bharat is doing. Season 3 is about more than just songs—it’s about reintroducing India to its own stories. Holo Lolo carries the depth of Assam’s heritage and gives it a new voice, proving that tradition isn’t meant to be remembered—it’s meant to be relived. With Shankuraj and Shalmali onboard, we are making sure these powerful stories don’t fade but rise.”

Coke Studio Bharat Season 3 pushes the boundaries of musical storytelling, blending powerful visuals with rich narratives to create an immersive experience. With a deep-rooted focus on India’s cultural soundscape, this season captures the emotions of life. As the season unfolds, stay tuned for more stories, more voices, and more music that evolves, inspires, and connects audiences across the country.



