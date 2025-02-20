Connecting Service To Satisfaction: The Broadband Revolution

Broadband connections have significantly enhanced the quality of online experiences. Whether it's streaming your favourite shows, gaming online, or working from home, a reliable internet connection is essential. Today, broadband companies are strategically exceeding customer expectations by offering cloud services, security software, and productivity tools. As a general rule, customers are getting a download speed of at least 100 Mbps and an upload speed of 10 Mbps, ensuring smooth streaming, seamless Zoom meetings, and online gaming across multiple devices without lag or buffering. To streamline the setup process, broadband companies are training support staff and even employing technicians to install smart home technology from Amazon, Apple, and Google.

However, a satisfactory customer experience with a broadband provider is shaped by several additional factors. One of the most cost-effective ways to enhance the customer experience is by shifting the entire customer journey to digital channels. Engaging on platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber, and RCS allows broadband companies to cater to customer needs and preferences. By integrating these channels with chatbots and marketing automation, they can deliver 24/7 service, offer self-service options, and run personalized campaigns. This approach ensures ongoing customer engagement, delivering the right information at the right time and place. In fact, internet service providers that modernize their core operations can see 2-5% top-line growth and up to 5% in operating cost savings.

Simply integrating digital channels into your customer experience strategy isn't sufficient. To gain a true competitive edge, these channels must work seamlessly together, allowing conversations to flow smoothly across platforms.

Here are some ways to leverage digital channels to optimize customer support:

Video Customer Support

Seamlessly blend physical and digital customer service by introducing video as a support channel.

Empower customers to connect with technicians and agents through platforms like WhatsApp, Live Chat, or any other video-enabled channels to assist with self-installation or equipment troubleshooting. Video calls allow customers to clearly demonstrate their issues, while technicians and support agents can visually guide them through the solution. The benefits of using video for customer support include fewer in-home visits, improved efficiency, and lower operational costs.

Fiber Optics Lead Generation

Deploy a WhatsApp chatbot to enhance lead generation for fiber optics. Since fiber optic offers are location-dependent, the chatbot can utilize WhatsApp’s location-sharing feature to recommend the most relevant fiber packages to potential customers. Key advantages of using a lead generation chatbot are effective campaign tracking, increased leads for fiber optics services, and lower costs.

Faster Resolution Time with Visuals

Utilizing digital channels with rich media capabilities enables quick resolution of common queries. Just like video calls, sharing images via chat streamlines communication, allowing customers to better illustrate their issues and enabling agents to deliver accurate solutions on the first attempt. Harnessing rich media features leads to faster resolution times, enhanced customer satisfaction, and lower costs.

Conclusion

The world changed drastically around 15 years ago when pagers and flip phones were traded for the ultimate all-in-one device – the smartphone. With internet access now in the palm of our hands, the era of fixed services may feel distant, but internet service providers (ISPs) continue to offer broadband services — and customers continue to rely on them. In fact, the shift to remote work and online learning has driven an increased demand for high-speed, fixed connectivity.

Still, ISPs must rethink their customer experience and retention strategies for their fixed-service offerings, including cable TV, landlines, and home internet. Notably, 40% of consumers report engaging with their telco providers in the same way both before and after the pandemic. By adopting an omnichannel approach, brands can digitize the customer journey, improving cross-sell and upsell opportunities, enhancing customer satisfaction and lifetime value, and reducing costs—all while staying ahead of the competition.

(This article is authored by Mr Ravi Karthik, CMO, ACT Fibernet)