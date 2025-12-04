Corona Remedies IPO 2025: Price, Dates, Subscription & Financial Highlights
Gujarat-based Corona Remedies Limited is launching its IPO from December 8–10, 2025. The IPO price band is Rs 1,008–1,062, aiming to raise Rs 655.37 crore.
Corona Remedies Limited, a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, is launching its IPO in December 2025. It plans to raise Rs 655.37 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.2 million shares.
IPO Price and Dates
Price Band: Rs 1,008 – Rs 1,062 per share
IPO Open: Monday, December 8, 2025
IPO Close: Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Anchor Investor Date: Friday, December 5, 2025
Allotment Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Lot Size: 14 shares
Minimum Retail Investment: Rs 14,868
Offer for Sale Details
No fresh shares; only existing shareholders are selling
Sellers: Kirtikumar Mehta, Minaxi Mehta, Dipabahen Mehta, Brinda Mehta, Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, Sage Investment Trust
Company will not receive funds from this IPO
Financial Highlights
Q1FY26 Revenue: Rs 346.54 crore, PAT Rs 46.2 crore
FY25 Revenue: Rs 1,196.4 crore (+18%)
FY25 EBITDA: Rs 245.92 crore (+53%)
FY25 PAT: Rs 149.43 crore (+65%)
Issue Allocation
QIBs: Up to 50%
Retail Investors: At least 35%
NIIs: Up to 15%
About the Company
Founded: 2004
Focus Areas: Women’s healthcare, cardiology, pain management, urology, and more
Brands: 71
Facilities: 2 in Gujarat, capacity 1,285.44 million units/year
Unlisted Share Price: Rs 1,122 (5.65% premium)
IPO Managers and Listing
Registrar: Bigshares Services
Lead Managers: JM Financial, IIFL Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital
Listing: NSE & BSE, likely December 15, 2025