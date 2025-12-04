Corona Remedies IPO 2025: Price, Dates, Subscription & Financial Highlights

Corona Remedies Limited, a Gujarat-based pharmaceutical company, is launching its IPO in December 2025. It plans to raise Rs 655.37 crore through an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.2 million shares.

IPO Price and Dates

Price Band: Rs 1,008 – Rs 1,062 per share

IPO Open: Monday, December 8, 2025

IPO Close: Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Anchor Investor Date: Friday, December 5, 2025

Allotment Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025

Lot Size: 14 shares

Minimum Retail Investment: Rs 14,868

Offer for Sale Details

No fresh shares; only existing shareholders are selling

Sellers: Kirtikumar Mehta, Minaxi Mehta, Dipabahen Mehta, Brinda Mehta, Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, Sage Investment Trust

Company will not receive funds from this IPO

Financial Highlights

Q1FY26 Revenue: Rs 346.54 crore, PAT Rs 46.2 crore

FY25 Revenue: Rs 1,196.4 crore (+18%)

FY25 EBITDA: Rs 245.92 crore (+53%)

FY25 PAT: Rs 149.43 crore (+65%)

Issue Allocation

QIBs: Up to 50%

Retail Investors: At least 35%

NIIs: Up to 15%

About the Company

Founded: 2004

Focus Areas: Women’s healthcare, cardiology, pain management, urology, and more

Brands: 71

Facilities: 2 in Gujarat, capacity 1,285.44 million units/year

Unlisted Share Price: Rs 1,122 (5.65% premium)

IPO Managers and Listing

Registrar: Bigshares Services

Lead Managers: JM Financial, IIFL Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital

Listing: NSE & BSE, likely December 15, 2025