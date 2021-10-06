Course in organic industry from AIOI, PJTSAU

Hyderabad: Association of Indian Organic Industry (AIOI) and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) announced an online certificate course in skill and entrepreneurship development in organic products.

It was launched by Santosh Sarangi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Education, Government of India in the presence of M Raghunandan Rao, Secretary, Agriculture and Cooperation Department of Telangana, V Praveen Rao, Vice Chancellor, PJTSAU, Raj Seelam, Chairman, AIOI and P V S M, Gauri, CEO, AIOI.

The aim of this initiative is to cater to the needs of the organic industry with skilled manpower in areas specific to organic operations. This course has been specifically designed for promoting Atmanirbhar (entrepreneurship) and empowerment for employment in the organic industry. Santosh Sarangi, Additional Secretary, said: "we applaud a first-time alliance of an agriculture university with a private sector organisation to further the organic revolution in India.