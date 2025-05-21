Crafting the Future with Capital and Conviction: Dr. Saarthak Bakshi’s Neos Angels Approach

In a world where startups are often fueled by hype and short-term wins, Dr Saarthak Bakshi, founder of Neos Angels, is championing a different path—one grounded in vision, execution, and long-term impact.

A serial entrepreneur turned angel investor; Dr. Bakshi has quietly become a driving force behind some of India's most promising early-stage ventures. With over 30 investments across sectors such as healthtech, edtech, consumer brands, and social innovation, his approach combines strategic funding with active mentorship and board-level involvement.

Backing the Doers, Not Just the Dreamers

“The future isn’t built tomorrow by dreamers. It’s built today, by doers,” says Dr. Bakshi. This belief forms the core of the Neos Angels philosophy, which is focused on supporting founders who are not just ideating—but executing, building, and adapting in real time.

Through Neos Angels, Dr. Bakshi has invested in a diverse portfolio of ventures, including Fertility World, Those In Need, Brainpan Innovations, Earth Scientific, Edunify, Chai Lelo, Kidzpreneur, AltLipi, Sourceltin, CVC Opticals, DoubleSC, Catapoolt, Desired Wings, Fertility Dost, Culinary Experience, Hookah Craft, Elixir Coterie, and many more.

More Than Money: A Partner in Growth

What sets Dr. Bakshi apart in the investment landscape is his commitment to going beyond capital. As a board director and advisor in many of his portfolio companies, he plays a critical role in guiding leadership teams, refining business models, and preparing startups for long-term scalability.

“Startups don’t just need funding—they need strategic clarity, emotional resilience, and access to the right networks,” he explains. “That’s the role I aim to play through Neos Angels.”

Shaping an Ecosystem of Innovation

Neos Angels is more than an angel network—it’s a growing platform that empowers founders through knowledge-sharing, mentorship, and strategic connections. Dr. Bakshi’s approach is holistic: he looks at founders as long-term partners and startups as collaborative ecosystems, not just financial opportunities.

“Tomorrow is built today,” he adds. “And it’s built by people willing to think boldly, act swiftly, and stay grounded in purpose.”

As India’s startup ecosystem continues to evolve, Dr Saarthak Bakshi and Neos Angels are positioned at the intersection of capital, conviction, and cultural relevance—quietly but powerfully shaping the businesses that will define the future.