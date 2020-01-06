Crystal Crop acquires 3 insecticide brands from Corteva Agriscience

New Delhi: Agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection Ltd on Monday said it has acquired three insecticide brands from US-based Corteva Agriscience, which will help the company to generate an additional revenue of about Rs 50 crore annually.

The company has seven manufacturing plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Haryana. It posted a net profit of about Rs 130 crore over a turnover of around Rs 1,400 crore during the last financial year.

"We have acquired three premium insecticides brands Dursban, Nurelle-D and Predator brands in India from Corteva Agriscience," Crystal Crop MD Ankur Aggarwal said.

This is Crystal's fifth acquisition in last two years and is part of the company's strategy to diversify product portfolio and widen its market presence, he added.

"This acquisition is a part of Crystal's strategy to add value to its business and ensure growth for all its stakeholders.

We believe such strategic acquisitions would improve our competitiveness, further help in diversifying our product portfolio and thus strengthen our market presence across India," Aggarwal said.