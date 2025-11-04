  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

CtrlS Datacenters, NTPC Green team up for 2-GW RE projects

CtrlS Datacenters, NTPC Green team up for 2-GW RE projects
x
Highlights

NEW DELHI: CtrlS Datacenters on Monday said it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to jointly...

NEW DELHI: CtrlS Datacenters on Monday said it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to jointly establish grid-connected renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more.

The MoU was signed between CtrlS Founder & CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy and NGEL CEO Sarit Maheshwari. “As part of the MoU, CtrlS and NGEL aim to jointly establish grid-connected renewable energy projects/assets with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more through greenfield development and/or acquisitions, for the supply of renewable power to CtrlS for its captive consumption on mutual agreement or any other business as may be mutually decided between the parties.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick