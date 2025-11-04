CtrlS Datacenters, NTPC Green team up for 2-GW RE projects

Live
NEW DELHI: CtrlS Datacenters on Monday said it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to jointly establish grid-connected renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more.
The MoU was signed between CtrlS Founder & CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy and NGEL CEO Sarit Maheshwari. “As part of the MoU, CtrlS and NGEL aim to jointly establish grid-connected renewable energy projects/assets with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more through greenfield development and/or acquisitions, for the supply of renewable power to CtrlS for its captive consumption on mutual agreement or any other business as may be mutually decided between the parties.
